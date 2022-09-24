Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.04 Million Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,829,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Community Banks by 34.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in United Community Banks by 231.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,488,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on UCBI shares. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

UCBI opened at $32.85 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 30.10%. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

United Community Banks Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.