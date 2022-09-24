Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.06 Million Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 35.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after purchasing an additional 115,314 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 78.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 527,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,663,000 after acquiring an additional 75,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.95. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.79 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.