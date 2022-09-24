Bank of America Corp DE Sells 56,308 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.52% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $105,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,782,000 after acquiring an additional 47,226 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $256.71 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $247.38 and a 12 month high of $302.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.20.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

