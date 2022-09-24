Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.06. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $97.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ARVN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

Insider Activity at Arvinas

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $86,789.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,544.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arvinas Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.