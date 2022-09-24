Robert Christopher Andrade Sells 19,052 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 19,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total transaction of C$209,888.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,721 shares in the company, valued at C$1,946,864.57.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of FRX stock opened at C$10.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.99. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.95 and a 52 week high of C$13.25. The company has a market cap of C$274.75 million and a P/E ratio of -12.89.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.11).

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

(Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.