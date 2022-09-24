11,352 Shares in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 197.9% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $159,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $236,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPIP opened at $26.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $32.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46.

Read More

