Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,638,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,669.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,646.04 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,924.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,037.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.37.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

