Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PEY opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

