Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.23% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth about $297,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Stock Performance

Shares of SRTY opened at $70.07 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $82.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

