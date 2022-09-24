Brookstone Capital Management Sells 8,082 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,082 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vale were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 319.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 29,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Vale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vale by 112.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALE has been the subject of several research reports. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3907 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

