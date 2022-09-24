Brookstone Capital Management Has $338,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after buying an additional 6,033,825 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,450,000 after buying an additional 5,053,994 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,184,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,116,000 after buying an additional 1,587,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $35.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

