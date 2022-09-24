Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 307 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $78.47 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.061 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 154.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

