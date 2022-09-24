Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Sells $445,039.08 in Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 80,043 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $445,039.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 499,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,587.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ HNRG opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $173.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st.

Institutional Trading of Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Hallador Energy by 537.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

