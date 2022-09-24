Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,694 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,337 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $427,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

