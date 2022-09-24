Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Truist Financial

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.33.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $98.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $149.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.