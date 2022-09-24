Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a $110.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WSM. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.40.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $125.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.15. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.