Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Taseko Mines Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of NYSE TGB opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $332.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $64.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.