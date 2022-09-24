Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Leidos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a sector perform rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.13.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $88.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Leidos has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Leidos by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 127.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

