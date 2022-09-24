Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Benchmark

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded Steelcase from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Steelcase Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.55 million, a P/E ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 1.14. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 446.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Steelcase by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,436,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,016 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Steelcase by 1,752.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,525,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,112 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Steelcase by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,307,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,986 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Steelcase by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 799,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Steelcase by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,667,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 786,577 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

