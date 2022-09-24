iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,178,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,888 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.58% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $108,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219,674 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $44.92 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $53.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.

