Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,083 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.68% of Pool worth $114,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pool by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,268,000 after purchasing an additional 44,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pool Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.80.

POOL stock opened at $312.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $308.74 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $357.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.