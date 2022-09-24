Bank of America Corp DE Buys 79,498 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,740,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,498 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.36% of Trade Desk worth $120,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,457,000 after purchasing an additional 101,590 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $57.70 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 824.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading

