Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 614,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.49% of Ameren worth $117,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 864.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

AEE opened at $89.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.86.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.13.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

