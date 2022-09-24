iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,218,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.80% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $117,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 784,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after purchasing an additional 536,702 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 61.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 180,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $43.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $73.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

