Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IREN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Shares of IREN stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,653,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $7,194,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,665,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,602,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

