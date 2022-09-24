General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Given New $85.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s previous close.

GIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $79.17 on Thursday. General Mills has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,317 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,156 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

