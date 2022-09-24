Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

