Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Acme United Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $92.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.86. Acme United has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.77 million during the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.10%.

Acme United Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Acme United

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, Director Brian Barker purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $41,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Acme United news, Director Brian Barker acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $41,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $44,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,453 shares of company stock worth $77,581 and sold 2,543 shares worth $80,590. Corporate insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acme United

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acme United in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Acme United by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acme United by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Acme United by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acme United by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Stories

