Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Robert W. Baird

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.87.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.18. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $75.84 and a 52 week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

