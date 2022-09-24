Ball (NYSE:BALL) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.94 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ball to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Ball Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BALL stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24. Ball has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

