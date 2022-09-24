Critical Comparison: Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) versus Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Acquisition and Vertex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Acquisition N/A -52.57% 3.78% Vertex -2.28% 12.50% 4.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of Provident Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of Vertex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Acquisition N/A N/A $10.60 million $0.26 38.29 Vertex $425.55 million 4.62 -$1.48 million ($0.07) -188.26

This table compares Provident Acquisition and Vertex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Provident Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vertex. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Provident Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Provident Acquisition and Vertex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Vertex 2 2 3 0 2.14

Vertex has a consensus price target of $17.21, suggesting a potential upside of 30.61%. Given Vertex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vertex is more favorable than Provident Acquisition.

Summary

Vertex beats Provident Acquisition on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Acquisition

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

