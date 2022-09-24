Comparing Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) & ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) and Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.0% of ESSA Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of ESSA Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ESSA Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESSA Bancorp 26.52% 8.70% 0.98% Northeast Community Bancorp 25.53% 5.53% 1.16%

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

ESSA Bancorp has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

ESSA Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. ESSA Bancorp pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Community Bancorp pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ESSA Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. ESSA Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ESSA Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESSA Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Northeast Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.79%. Given Northeast Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northeast Community Bancorp is more favorable than ESSA Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ESSA Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESSA Bancorp $70.18 million 3.03 $16.42 million $1.85 11.08 Northeast Community Bancorp $50.76 million 4.05 $11.90 million $0.90 14.00

ESSA Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Community Bancorp. ESSA Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northeast Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ESSA Bancorp beats Northeast Community Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESSA Bancorp

(Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan portfolio includes first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one- to four-family residential real estate property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and other consumer loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers insurance benefits consulting services, such as health insurance, life insurance, short term and long term disability, dental, vision, 401(K) retirement planning, and individual health products, as well as asset management and trust, and investment services. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 21 community offices, including seven offices in Monroe County, three offices in Lehigh County, five offices in Northampton County, one office in Lackawanna County, one office in Luzerne County, one office in Chester County, two offices in Delaware County, and one office in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts. The company also offers construction, commercial and industrial, multifamily and mixed-use real estate, non-residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, municipal securities, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions, as well as securities of various federal agencies, and of state and municipal governments. Further, the company offers investment advisory and financial planning services; and life insurance products and fixed-rate annuities. It operates seven full-service branches in New York and three full-service branches in Massachusetts; and loan production offices in White Plains and New City, New York, as well as Danvers, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.