Contrasting International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) and ESAB (NYSE:ESAB)

International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) and ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Baler and ESAB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Baler $10.00 million 0.86 -$130,000.00 ($0.14) -12.07 ESAB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ESAB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Baler.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Baler -7.44% -8.46% -6.82% ESAB N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares International Baler and ESAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

82.5% of ESAB shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of International Baler shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for International Baler and ESAB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Baler 0 0 0 0 N/A ESAB 0 1 3 0 2.75

ESAB has a consensus price target of $51.25, suggesting a potential upside of 47.31%. Given ESAB’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ESAB is more favorable than International Baler.

Summary

ESAB beats International Baler on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Baler

International Baler Corporation manufactures and sells baling equipment to compress various materials into bales for handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. The company offers general purpose horizontal and vertical balers for compaction of paper, corrugated boxes, and miscellaneous solid waste materials; and specialty balers, including scrap metal, drum crusher, textile, and double chamber balers that are used for textile materials, used clothing, aluminum cans, 55-gallon drums, and synthetic rubber. It also provides accessory equipment comprising conveyors, which carry waste from floor level to the top of horizontal balers; extended hoppers on such balers; rufflers, which break up material; electronic start/stop controls; hydraulic oil coolers and cleaners; fluffers; bale tying machines; and plastic bottle piercers, as well as service and repair work to general purpose and specialty balers. The company sells its products to waste producing retailers, manufacturing and fabricating plants, bulk material producers, solid waste recycling facilities, manufacturers of synthetic rubber and polymers, plastic and paper recycling facilities, textile and paper mills, power generating facilities, cotton gins, supermarkets and other retail outlets, and municipalities. In addition, the company markets its products through sales force, manufacturer's representatives, and dealers in the United States, Europe, the Far East, South America, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Waste Technology Corporation and changed its name to International Baler Corporation in March 2009. International Baler Corporation was founded in 1946 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida. International Baler Corporation is a subsidiary of Avis Industrial Corporation.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's fabrication technology equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of digital software and solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, including general industry, construction, infrastructure, transportation, energy, renewable energy, and medical and life sciences. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. ESAB Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

