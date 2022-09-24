Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) versus AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) Head to Head Comparison

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) and AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of AppYea shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and AppYea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -66.22% -123.06% -75.15% AppYea N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Recruiter.com Group and AppYea, as reported by MarketBeat.

Recruiter.com Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 312.37%. Given Recruiter.com Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Recruiter.com Group is more favorable than AppYea.

Risk and Volatility

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppYea has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and AppYea’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $22.18 million 0.65 -$16.33 million ($1.25) -0.78 AppYea N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AppYea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc. operates as a digital health company that designs, patents, and produces sensor monitoring and software solutions for snoring and sleep apnea. It develops SleepX App, a smartphone application that uses unique algorithms to monitor breathing and detect snoring events in real time; DreamIT, a night wristband with various sensors and interfaces with the SleepX APP for treating snoring; SleepX PRO, a smartphone application that uses unique algorithms to monitor breathing and detect incidents of sleep apnea in real time; and DreamIT PRO, a wristband with various sensors and interfaces with the SleepX PRO app for the treatment of sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Rehovot, Israel.

