Comparing FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FedNat and Root, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FedNat 0 0 0 0 N/A Root 1 4 0 0 1.80

Root has a consensus target price of $23.29, indicating a potential upside of 173.04%. Given Root’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Root is more favorable than FedNat.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FedNat $245.55 million 0.02 -$103.10 million ($6.59) -0.04 Root $345.40 million 0.35 -$521.10 million ($29.32) -0.29

This table compares FedNat and Root’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FedNat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FedNat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FedNat and Root’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FedNat -46.44% -185.40% -7.63% Root -115.99% -80.67% -27.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.4% of FedNat shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of FedNat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Root shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

FedNat has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FedNat beats Root on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

