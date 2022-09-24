SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,278 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCPL. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SciPlay by 9.6% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,983,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,623,000 after purchasing an additional 173,468 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in SciPlay by 6.5% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,659,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 100,845 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SciPlay by 157.0% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 805,940 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SciPlay by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 300,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SciPlay by 216.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 455,205 shares during the last quarter. 17.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCPL shares. Wedbush raised SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SciPlay from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SciPlay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

SciPlay Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.26. SciPlay Co. has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $160.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.62 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Profile

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

