Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 20.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 193,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in NetEase by 16.1% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter worth $349,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 1.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 88,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in NetEase by 8.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $77.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.73. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $118.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Macquarie began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

