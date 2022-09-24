Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 153.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

SIG stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.25. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.56.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.