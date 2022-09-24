Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGLE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.63.

Shares of AGLE opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.49% and a negative net margin of 1,244.84%. Analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcio Souza acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,068 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 435.9% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 4,668,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,435 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 676,718 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

