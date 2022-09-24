Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 835 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of F5 by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of F5 by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 86.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 32.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

F5 Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,394.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,892 shares of company stock worth $988,147 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV opened at $144.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.91 and a twelve month high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.36. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

