Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TTEK opened at $127.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.96. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 5.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.