TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 17,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,948.03. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 41,752 shares of company stock worth $75,168 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Read More

