DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) CEO Acquires $487,040.00 in Stock

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) CEO Marc C. Ganzi bought 32,000 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $487,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,358.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.79.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.