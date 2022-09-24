CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
CPI Card Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PMTS opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.76. CPI Card Group has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $35.00.
About CPI Card Group
