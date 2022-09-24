Robert I. Blum Sells 10,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $514,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,881,096.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CYTK opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average is $43.12.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The company had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

