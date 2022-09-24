Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.28 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,708 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,958,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kroger by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $131,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $71,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $44.86 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.