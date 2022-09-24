PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Sells $688,800.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $688,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PubMatic Trading Up 0.2 %

PubMatic stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.66. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp downgraded PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in PubMatic by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PubMatic by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

