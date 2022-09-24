Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,157 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $322.00 to $306.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.18.

NYSE:ESS opened at $248.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $244.36 and a one year high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.90%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

