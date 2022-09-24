Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $656,403,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,225,000 after buying an additional 807,830 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 532.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 727,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,347,000 after buying an additional 612,352 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,626,000 after buying an additional 547,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAA. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $158.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.