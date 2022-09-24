Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Position Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 914,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $122.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $160.94.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DRI. Bank of America began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

